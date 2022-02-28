  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Women in Ocean Careers

Women inOcean Careers

Celebrating and empowering women in ocean fields

What does it mean to be a woman in an ocean science career? What different career paths are available, and how does one get there? Perhaps you’ve thought about becoming a marine biologist, or you have an interest in marine policy, but aren’t sure which steps to take towards such a career. Maybe you’re passionate about ocean science and conservation, and want to use your communication skills to influence others. Hear from some of the inspiring women working throughout the National Marine Sanctuary System below:

Stephanie Gandulla

Stephanie Gandulla

Resource Protection Coordinator
Tracy Hajduk

Tracy Hajduk

National Education Coordinator
Michelle Johnston

Michelle Johnston

Research Ecologist
Rachel Plunkett

Rachel Plunkett

Writer/Editor
Nerelle Que Moffitt

Nerelle Que Moffitt

Communications/Outreach Coordinator
Lauren Wenzel

Lauren Wenzel

MPA Center Director
Lisa Woonick

Lisa Woonick

Superintendent